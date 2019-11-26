Wells Fargo sticks with Dollar Tree long call

Wells Fargo thinks Dollar Tree (DLTR -17.5% ) can outlive a rough Q3 earnings report and guidance update.

The firm says payroll cost pressures in distribution centers, and increased run rates for repairs and maintenance, utilities and depreciation all piled on top of tariff costs.

"Overall, the update is clearly disappointing. A soft Q3 itself would have been digestible, but the lower Q4 outlook will likely weigh on investor confidence, especially given that management sounded optimistic during much of the quarter," write analyst Edward Kelly and team.

WF is sticking with an Outperform rating on DLTR due to the significant upside potential for a Family Dollar turnaround and attractive valuation.

