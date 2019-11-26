Rio's Mongolia copper project will 'not be stopped,' mining minister says

Mongolia's mining minister sides with Rio Tinto (RIO +0.3% ) in saying the $7B expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi underground copper-gold mine will "not be stopped," Financial Times reports.

Minister Dolgorsürengiin Sumyaabazar tells an industry conference in London that the project "would proceed directly forward," and the Mongolian government will work with Rio on "improving" the investment agreements that underpin the underground expansion.

While the minister did not specify how the government would make the deal more beneficial for Mongolia, his comments would seem to mean that Rio will not need to face further delays in the development of Oyu Tolgoi's underground section.