Nevada casinos top $1B again for a month

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 3.85% in October to $1.022B.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 9.3% during the month to $538M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was off 7.2% to $68M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 0.2% to $78M and Reno casino gaming was 2.0% higher to $53.2M.

Total slots win across the state was up 0.8% to $699M off a win percentage of 7.1%.

Games and tables win dropped 12.6% to $323M off a win percentage of 12.7%. Baccarat gaming win fell 25.7%.

Football sports betting win was up 131% to $26.2M during the month.

"Although this month represents a decrease, the state is still up 0.9 percent, calendar year to date, and this month represents the sixth time this calendar year that $1 billion in gaming win has been recorded. This exceeds calendar year 2008 when this bellwether amount was reached five times," says Nevada Control Board analyst Michael Lawton.

The statewide three-month gaming win trend showed a 2.3% increase, including a 1.7% increase on the Strip and 8.85% gain for downtown Las Vegas properties.

Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.1% ), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.1% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.8% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.5% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.7% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +7.1% ), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.9% ).

