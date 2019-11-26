Nevada casinos top $1B again for a month

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue fell 3.85% in October to $1.022B.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 9.3% during the month to $538M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was off 7.2% to $68M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 0.2% to $78M and Reno casino gaming was 2.0% higher to $53.2M.
Total slots win across the state was up 0.8% to $699M off a win percentage of 7.1%.
Games and tables win dropped 12.6% to $323M off a win percentage of 12.7%. Baccarat gaming win fell 25.7%.
Football sports betting win was up 131% to $26.2M during the month.
"Although this month represents a decrease, the state is still up 0.9 percent, calendar year to date, and this month represents the sixth time this calendar year that $1 billion in gaming win has been recorded. This exceeds calendar year 2008 when this bellwether amount was reached five times," says Nevada Control Board analyst Michael Lawton.
The statewide three-month gaming win trend showed a 2.3% increase, including a 1.7% increase on the Strip and 8.85% gain for downtown Las Vegas properties.
Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +0.1%), MGM Resorts (MGM -0.1%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.8%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.5%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.7%), Full House Resorts (FLL +7.1%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR +0.9%).
Related ETF: BJK
