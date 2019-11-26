Partner Comms +1.2% after posting small revenue gain

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 1.2% in U.S. trading after posting Q3 results where profits slipped year-over-year, but revenue eked out a fractional gain.

Revenues rose 0.4% to 825M shekels (about $237M), with service sales more than making up for a slight decline in equipment revenues.

But rising cost of revenues dinged operating profit (down 46%, to 26M shekels) and net profit (down 73%, to 7M shekels).

Cellular postpaid subscribers rose by 29,000 to 2.37M, while prepaid subs rose by 6,000 to 285,000. Churn was still heavy at 7.7%, but fell from last quarter's 7.9%.

Monthly average revenue per cellular user rose to 59 shekels from 58.

Meanwhile, TV subscribers rose by 70,000 Y/Y to 176,000.

Adjusted free cash flow (before interest) fell by 57M shekels to 13M (about $4M).

Earnings call presentation

Earnings call transcript