Gun sales decision doesn't backfire for Dick's

CFRA points to the decision by Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +17.6% ) to pull back on gun sales as a contributing factor in the retailer's strong same-store sales in Q3.

"We attribute gains in part to Ed Stack's venture into social activism, which we see bolstering brand loyalty and creating long-term goodwill," notes CFRA analyst Camilla Yanushevsky.

Dick's topped expectations with its 6% Q3 comp, which was the highest recorded by the retailer since 2013.

During Dick's earnings call, execs noted that same-store sales at stores where the hunting category was trimmed back were actually up for the quarter, instead of dragging on the overall performance of the store base.

Shares of Dick's are up 49% YTD.

Previously: Dick's +13% after earnings smasher (Nov. 26)