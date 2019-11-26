CenterPoint downgraded at Wells Fargo on increased equity needs

CenterPoint Energy (CNP -1.6% ) slips after Wells Fargo downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with a $26 price target, believing the company will need $2.5B in equity funding following negative developments including, most recently, the Public Utilities Commission of Texas' cost of capital decision.

Wells analyst Sarah Akers notes that CNP shares have performed poorly since the PUCT's decision, but she does not expect outperformance absent a reconsideration by the regulator or non-core asset sales that would ease the equity needs.

CNP's Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.