Lynas sees February funding news for U.S. rare earths plant

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF -4.4% ) expects to make an announcement on how it will fund development of a new heavy rare earths processing facility in the U.S. by the end of February, CEO Amanda Lacaze said yesterday at its annual general meeting.

Lynas in May signed a preliminary agreement to build out a heavy rare earths separation plant in Texas with privately held Blue Line, which likely will be followed by a light rare earths separation facility there, Lacaze told investors.

Light rare earths, such as neodymium, prized for their strong magnetic qualities, are used in everything from wind turbines to guided missiles, but prices remain weak, the CEO said.

The Texas facility would be the world's only large-scale producer of separated medium and heavy rare earth products outside of China, which currently accounts for 70% of global production.