MTS Systems to acquire Danish engineering firm; reports Q4 earnings

MTS Systems (MTSC -22.8% ) agrees to acquire R&D, a Danish firm engaged in designing and manufacturing of test systems

The deal value includes an upfront payment of ~$55M, with expected earnout payments of up to an additional $25M based on financial performance through June 2021.

The acquisition significantly expands MTS Test & Simulation's technology base and market presence for wind energy and aerospace markets globally;

R&D is expected to contribute over $40M in incremental revenues in fiscal 2020 and to be accretive to Adjusted EBITDA margins for the Test & Simulation segment, as well as expected to be neutral to earnings in year one, exclusive of transaction costs.

MTS Systems reported mixed Q4 earnings; sales increased 13.2% Y/Y to $224.1M; while witnessed a decline in margins

Gross margin compressed 380bps to 34.9% and operating margin was down 150bps to 6.5%

Forecasts FY20, sales of ~$955M - $995M, with adjusted EBITDA between $138M - $158M and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.55

