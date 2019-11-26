GTT +19% as it tasks advisers with infrastructure sale

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) is up 18.5% , recouping a couple of weeks of declines after saying it's chosen Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs to help explore selling its Infrastructure Division.

“This potential divestiture in no way alters the execution of GTT’s core strategy of providing cloud networking services to large and multinational clients as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people to any location in the world and to every application in the cloud," says CEO Rick Calder.

The unit considered for sale includes GTT's pan-European terrestrial fiber as well as subsea trans-Atlantic fiber and data centers that were part of the Interoute and Hibernia acquisitions.