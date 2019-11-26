Golar to delay TFDE fleet spinoff to 2020

Golar LNG (GLNG +0.9% ) says it will delay the spinoff of its tri-fuel diesel-electric carrier business until sometime next year rather than by the end of 2019 as originally planned.

Golar also reiterates its plan to move into more long-term fixed-charter deals and index-related contracts to "maximize utilization" and ensure predictability on earnings, while reducing its presence in the spot market.

The company says its project to convert the Golar Viking steam turbine vessel into a floating storage and regasification unit is "progressing well."

GLNG shares have been wobbling between modest gains and losses today following Q3 earnings results.