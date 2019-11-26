bluebird bio upgraded at SVB Leerink on valuation
Nov. 26, 2019 3:42 PM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)BLUEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- bluebird bio (BLUE -0.4%) tilts lower despite winning an upgrade to Outperform from Market Perform with a $119 price target at SVB Leerink, as analyst Mani Foroohar notes the stock has been cut in half since early March.
- The gradual pace of the Zynteglo launch is now fully appreciated by investors, and competitive threats to bb2121 are now reflected in the stock price, Foroohar says.
- Leerink sees "the transition to a commercial gene therapy company in early 2020 offering a balance between launch execution as a risk vs. high probability of success trial readouts and regulatory decisions in 2020 as potentially appealing catalysts for BLUE over the next 12 months," Foroohar writes.
- BLUE's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating both are Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.