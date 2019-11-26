HEXO -8% amid new FDA warning on CBD

Nov. 26, 2019
  • HEXO is down 8% alongside the FDA's latest statement on cannabidiol, which contained a warning on products containing the substance.
  • The agency issued warning letters to 15 companies (not including HEXO) alleging sales of CBD products in violation of the FD&C Act. It also published a revised Consumer Update on CBD safety.
  • It says that based on a lack of information, it can't conclude that CBD is "generally recognized as safe" for use in human or animal food.
  • HEXO and other Canadian cannabis companies have explored the use of CBD foods/beverages in their strategies, to varying extents.
