Duke Energy price a tad weak in share sale to fund pipeline

Duke Energy (DUK +0.9%) shares came in below their hoped-for price in last week's forward sale designed to raise ~$2.5B to finance the remaining costs of its share of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, the Charlotte Business Journal reports.
The shares sold to eight banks at $85.99/share, $0.46 below the announced offering price of $86.45, but the bank consortium picked up an option to buy an additional 3.75M shares above the proposed 25M shares, bringing the total raised to $2.47B.
DUK owns 47% of the proposed 600-mile natural gas pipeline, whose construction currently is suspended as it faces two major legal challenges, including one expected to be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court early next year.
