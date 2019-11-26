AT&T, Microsoft add details to major cloud/5G deal

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are adding new details to their major partnership on cloud/5G, which got an early announcement in July.

In the $2B-plus deal, the companies are opening selection preview availability for Network Edge Compute technology, which "weaves Microsoft Azure cloud services into AT&T network edge locations closer to customers" - so AT&T's 5G core is now capable of delivering Azure services.

That is rolling out for a select set of customers in Dallas, with availability expanding to Los Angeles and Atlanta next year.

AT&T says it recently activated an industry-first 400-gigabit connection between Dallas and Atlanta, targeting video, gaming, and other 5G needs. It plans to offer nationwide 5G in the first half of 2020.

Microsoft is also helping AT&T Communications become a "public cloud-first" company by migrating most non-network workloads to the public cloud by 2024, a migration it says is already under way. AT&T has also started rolling out Microsoft 365 solutions to tens of thousands of employees.