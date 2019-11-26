Central Garden & Pet posts mixed quarter

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT) reports sales increased 7.7% to $541M in Q4, driven by gains in both the garden and pet segments.

Branded product sales were up 4.9% to $415M during the quarter and sales of other manufacturers' products jumped 17.7% to $126M.

Gross margin fell 180 bps Y/Y to 27.5% of sales, with the inventory write-off in the pet segment and unfavorable mix changes in the garden segment leading to the drop.

CEO update: "We continue to feel confident about the fundamentals of our underlying businesses. A number of factors unfavorably impacted our performance in fiscal 2019, some of which may continue into 2020. The timing of the 2018 acquisition of the highly-seasonal Bell Nursery business, the underperformance of our animal health businesses, impacted by unfavorable weather and other factors, a higher amount of receivables and inventory write-offs, and a higher number of shares outstanding, all negatively impacted results versus the prior year."

Shares of CENT are flat in AH trading.

