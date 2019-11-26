Edison faces power cut decisions in latest California wildfire

A fast-moving fire in California's Los Padres National Forest threatens homes in Santa Barbara after surging in size to more than 4,200 acres, driven by abundant dry brush and wind gusts as high as 80 mph.

Edison International (EIX -1.8% ) has warned it may cut power to as many as 14K homes and businesses in Southern California.

The Cave Fire began yesterday afternoon and ripped through the Santa Ynez mountains, prompting more than 6,300 evacuations, according to Santa Barbara County officials, and threatens Edison's transmission lines that provide power to the region.

Winds are expected to calm later in the day, and rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.