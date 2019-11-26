HP +2.5% after beats, Commercial systems strength

HP (NYSE:HPQ) +2.5% reports Q4 beats with Personal Systems revenue up 5% and Printing down 6% Y/Y.

In Personal Systems, Commercial strength offset a Consumer decline while total units were up 8%.

Printing posted declines in total hardware units, driven by the 10% Y/Y drop in Consumer hardware.

Operating margin was 7.3% versus the 7% in last year's quarter.

Cash from operating activities was down 39% Y/Y to $600M, and FCF was down 53% to $400M.

Earnings outlook. HP sees EPS of $0.53-0.56 for Q1 (consensus: $0.54) and $2.24-2.32 (consensus: $2.24) for FY20.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.