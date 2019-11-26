Guess +1% after batting through retail weakness

Guess (NYSE:GES) gains slightly after the company reports Q3 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Americas retail revenue decreased 4.9% in U.S. dollars and 4.5% in constant currency during the quarter, while Americas wholesale revenue increased 7.0% in U.S. dollars and 8.1% in constant currency.

The company says the strength of its Europe, Americas wholesale and licensing businesses, combined with a disciplined and effective approach to manage expenses, aided it in offsetting softness in the Americas retail and Asia businesses.

Shares of Guess are up 1.15% AH.

