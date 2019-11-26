Activists step up pressure at Farmer Bros.

A group of concerned shareholders who hold close to 5% of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) sent a letter to shareholders urging them to vote against the election of Thomas Mortensen and Jonathan Waite to the board in favor of the group's nominees.

"The success of Farmer Bros. now depends on execution, quarter by quarter, which we are confident is possible if our nominees are elected to the Board, given their past contributions during their time at Farmer Bros.," reads the letter in part.

Source: Press Release