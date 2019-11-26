Downside outlook sinks Autodesk beats; ADSK -4%

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) -4% beats Q3 estimates but guides a downside Q4 with revenue of $880-895M and EPS of $0.86-0.91.

ADSK raises its FY billings outlook from $4.02-4.08B to $4.05-4.09B. The total ARR view drops from $3.425-3.485B to $3.405-3.445B.

Q3 revenue breakdown: Subscription, $715.0M (consensus: $708.2M); Maintenance, $91.2M (consensus: $88.9M); Other, $36.5M (consensus: $28.1M).

Cash from operations totaled $276M with FCF of $267M.

Total ARR was up 28% Y/Y to $3.22B.

Billings increased 55% to $1.01B.

