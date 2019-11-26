Stocks add to record highs; Best Buy lifts hopes for strong holiday season

Stocks posted slim gains but enough to add to all-time record highs, led by broad gains in retail shares.

Best Buy jumped nearly 10% and Dick's Sporting Goods surged more than 18% following strong quarterly results that raised hopes for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

Homebuilders also turned in a strong showing after October new home sales totaled a better than expected 733K units.

As for the latest trade headlines, Chinese officials said they had reached a consensus with the U.S. on some issues but no specifics were described.

The S&P 500 real estate sector (+1.4%) led today's advance, followed by consumer staples (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.8%) and materials (+0.5%), while energy (-1%) was far and away the day's biggest loser.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to edge higher, sending the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 1.74%.

WTI January crude settled +0.7% to $58.41/bbl.