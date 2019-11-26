Tonix gets minutes on FDA's Tonmya guidance meeting

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) has received the FDA official minutes from its Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical Guidance meeting for Tonmya (TNX-102 SL) for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

They're consistent with the guidance the company received, it says.

The primary endpoint of the RECOVERY Phase 3 trial will be at week 12, as previously announced, and Tonix will add an unblinded interim analysis allowing for a possible sample size adjustment.

"With more than 50% of the current target number of participants enrolled, we look forward to reporting the results of the interim analysis in the first quarter of 2020, followed by topline data in the second quarter of 2020," says CEO Seth Lederman.