Henry Schein to work to mitigate costs from Animal Health spin-off

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) says in an 8-K filing that it's committed to an initiative intended to mitigate stranded costs tied to the spin-off of its Animal Health business, as well as to "rationalize operations and provide expense efficiencies."

It can't make a good-faith determination of an estimate of amounts expected to be incurred, but it's expecting to wrap the activities by the end of 2020.

It says it will supply estimates when it can determine them or a range of estimates.