U.S. crude supply rose 3.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.64M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 22.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.38M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 665K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 516K barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories declining by 600K barrels last week, according to S&P Global Platts.

January WTI crude recently was $58.32/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $58.41/bbl.

