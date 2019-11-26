Athersys slides alongside reaction to stock purchase deal

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) has turned 12% lower after hours, a move attributed to reporter Adam Feuerstein's reaction to a new filing of a stock purchase agreement.

The company entered into a $100M stock purchase deal with Aspire Capital, which is committed to buy up to that amount in common stock over the terms of the deal (which expires Feb. 1, 2023).

Feuerstein, a senior writer at STAT News, tweeted a reaction to the news saying "ATHX [skull emoji] financing. It's all over."