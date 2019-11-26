Kirkland Lake can cut Detour Lake mine costs by a third, CEO says

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) extended yesterday's steep loss, as CEO Tony Makuch faces an uphill battle in persuading investors that he made the right move in the $4.9B purchase of higher cost producer Detour Gold.

Makuch traveled to New York today to meet with investors as shares shed as much as $2B from the company's market value this week.

KL can cut all-in sustaining costs at the newly acquired Detour Lake mine to as low as $800/oz. from $1,198/oz. in the most recent quarter while production can be brought up to 900K oz./year, Makuch tells Bloomberg.

"When we talk about what you do with M&A, you are looking for value other people did not see," Makuch says. "We have to do work to create that value but we see opportunity to create value not recognized yet."

Analysts at CIBC acknowledge the long-term merits of the acquisition which could add a third "cornerstone mine" to KL's asset base, but the market is still awaiting "confirmation of KL's ability to operate an open pit asset."