Dell -5% as it trims full-year sales forecast
Nov. 26, 2019 6:21 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is now down 5% on heavy after-hours volume alongside its Q3 earnings call, where it trimmed sales expectations for fiscal 2020.
- The company turned in a mixed quarter with revenues that missed expectations after only rising 1.2%, but non-GAAP net income that cleared consensus.
- It now forecasts fiscal 2020 sales at $91.8B-92.5B, light of consensus for $93.5B.
- It's narrowing adjusted EPS expectations to the higher end of its range, however: $7.25-7.40, vs. a previous $6.95-7.40. Consensus expectations are for the company to log $7.22 in EPS.