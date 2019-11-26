Dell -5% as it trims full-year sales forecast

Nov. 26, 2019 6:21 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is now down 5% on heavy after-hours volume alongside its Q3 earnings call, where it trimmed sales expectations for fiscal 2020.
  • The company turned in a mixed quarter with revenues that missed expectations after only rising 1.2%, but non-GAAP net income that cleared consensus.
  • It now forecasts fiscal 2020 sales at $91.8B-92.5B, light of consensus for $93.5B.
  • It's narrowing adjusted EPS expectations to the higher end of its range, however: $7.25-7.40, vs. a previous $6.95-7.40. Consensus expectations are for the company to log $7.22 in EPS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.