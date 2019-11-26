FAA to be sole issuer of 737 MAX airworthiness - Reuters

The Federal Aviation Agency has told Boeing (NYSE:BA) the agency will be the sole issuer of airworthiness certificates for all new 737 MAX jets, a role it previously had shared with the company, Reuters reports.

The FAA says it "determined that the public interest and safety in air commerce require that the FAA retain authority to issue airworthiness certificates and export certificates of airworthiness for all 737 MAX airplanes," according to a letter reportedly sent to Boeing.

The agency said it will keep the authority to issue the certificates until it is confident Boeing has "fully functional quality control and verification processes in place" and that other Boeing procedures meet all regulatory standards.