Rio Tinto to invest $749M in Pilbara iron ore operations

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it approved a plan to spend $749M on Greater Tom Price operations to help sustain production capacity in its iron ore business in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

Rio says the investment in the Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 mine will facilitate mining of existing and new deposits and includes construction of a new crusher as well as a new conveyor system will help lower greenhouse gas emissions from the mine by 3.5% compared with road haulage.

Construction is expected to begin in Q1 2020, with first ore from the crusher expected in 2021.