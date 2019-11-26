Airgain slammed on CFO departure news

Airgain (AIRG -13.2% ) slumps to a 52-week low after saying CFO Anil Doradla will leave the company effective Nov. 30 to pursue other opportunities.

Doradla was AIRG's CFO since February 2018 after working on Wall Street at William Blair, Deutsche Bank and Caris & Company.

Blair analyst Alessandra Vecchi downgraded AIRG to Market Perform from Outperform on the news, saying the lack of consistency in management over the last two years will present an overhang to shares.

B. Riley FBR also cut shares to Neutral from Buy with an $11.50 price target, down from $18, saying gross margins and operating expenses have improved visibly over the last two years, although 2019 revenues have been hurt by trade-related crosscurrents.