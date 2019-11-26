Ecopetrol buys Chevron's 43% stake in two Caribbean gas fields

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) agrees to acquire Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) participation in two gas production fields in the Caribbean for an undisclosed sum.

EC already owns 57% of the Chuchupa and Ballena fields, and will take on the 43% that currently belongs to CVX as well as operation of the fields.

Separately, EC said this week it plans FY 2020 capex of $4.5B-5.5B, well above the $3.5B-4B forecast for 2019 at the start of the year.

EC says its investment is designed to achieve full-year production of 750K-760K boe/day in 2020, above the 720K-730K boe/day targeted for the current year.