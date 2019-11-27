Steep fall for China's industrial profits

Under pressure from slowing demand at home and the fallout from the Sino-U.S. trade war, profits at China’s industrial firms slid 9.9% Y/Y in October to 427.56B yuan ($60.7B).

That marks the greatest slump since the January-February period and compares with a 5.3% decline in September.

"The big drop suggests the real economy is still facing plenty of difficulties... likely prompting authorities to unveil more growth-boosting measures in a gradual and restrained way," said Nie Wen, economist at Shanghai-based Hwabao Trust.

Shanghai -0.1% to 2,903.

