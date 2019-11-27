NYC bans all flavored e-cigarettes

As federal officials waver on a flavored e-cigarette ban, state and municipal officials are grappling with how to address the resurgence of youth nicotine addiction.

The latest to take action is NYC, which becomes the largest city in the U.S. to outlaw all vaping flavors except tobacco.

A nationwide public health matter is also spreading, with a mysterious vaping lung disease that has so far sickened more than 2,100 and killed 42 people.

Related stocks: Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Gilla (OTCPK:GLLA) , Vape Holdings (OTCPK:VAPE), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) and privately owned Juul (JUUL).

Go deeper: British American Tobacco (BTI) says U.S. vaping slowdown will lead to slower growth.