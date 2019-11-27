Thanksgiving shopping puts retail on watch

Retailers are preparing for one of their biggest weekends of the year, with an estimated 165.3M Americans going shopping Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

The majority of consumers are planning to make their purchases on Black Friday, though the day is becoming less and less crucial to retailers as sales stretch beyond Thanksgiving week and more shoppers opt to make their purchases online.

