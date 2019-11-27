More highs in store before Thanksgiving

The Santa rally appears to be coming early this year as traders look set to push Wall Street further into record high territory today before taking off for Thanksgiving.

The bullish trend has been underpinned by recent trade optimism, propelling U.S. futures 0.2 % higher overnight, while weak figures from China suggest the world's second-largest economy may seek to hasten a "Phase One" deal.

Due to the holiday-shortened week, a U.S. data feast will be served during the session, including durable goods for October, a second reading of Q3 GDP and the Fed's Beige Book.