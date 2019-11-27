Jacobs commits further investment in the UK with 2,400 new hires

Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) is opening its new European flagship office in London at the Cottons Centre and intends to hire ~2,400 staff of highly skilled professional and technical roles across diverse sectors in the U.K. over the next two years.

"Britain is a critical market for Jacobs. This investment is an indication of our ongoing confidence in the U.K. economy and its long-term infrastructure plans," said Jacobs President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Pragada. "Our people are helping to tackle some of the U.K.'s most complex challenges to make the future better, delivering projects to safeguard the environment and improve the security, connectivity, resiliency and productivity of the U.K."