Alussa energy Acquisition prices upsized $250M initial public offering

Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U) has priced its upsized initial public offering of 25M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units listed on the New York Stock Exchange began trading on November 26, 2019.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at $11.50 per share.

Underwriter over-allotment is an additional 3.75M units.

The offering is expected to close on November 29.