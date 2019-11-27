Air Lease prices C$400M senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2024

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has priced C$400M of 2.625% senior unsecured medium-term notes due December 5, 2024.

The sale of the Notes is expected to close on December 5, 2019.

Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 5 and December 5 of each year, commencing on June 5, 2020. Owners of the Notes will receive payments relating to their Notes in Canadian dollars.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of existing indebtedness.