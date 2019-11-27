Deere -4.5% after 2020 profit warning

Net income of $681M in the fiscal fourth quarter, or $2.14 per share, compared with $748M, or $2.30 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales increased 5% Y/Y to $9.896B. Segment Sales: Equipment +4%; Agriculture & Turf. +3%; Construction & Forestry +8%.

"Lingering trade tensions coupled with a year of difficult growing and harvesting conditions have caused many farmers to become cautious about making major investments in new equipment," CEO John May declared.

Lowered outlook yet again: Net income for fiscal 2020 is forecast to be in a range of $2.7B-$3.1B (from a previous $3.2B). Global sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to fall 5% to 10%, and construction and forestry equipment sales are anticipated to slide 10% to 15%.

DE -4.5% premarket

FQ4 results