Vale to shut Mozambique coal operations for three months

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it will place its coal operations in Mozambique on maintenance for three months, which could affect the country's balance of payments and currency, as coal is by far its biggest source of export earnings.

Mozambique exported $1.7B worth of coal last year, with Vale operations in the center of the country accounting for nearly the entire amount.

Vale also says it will write down its New Caledonia mine and incur a $1.6B non-cash impairment charge in Q4.

The miner says its annual asset review of its base metals and coal business is still underway and further impairments charges could not be ruled out.