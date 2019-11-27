British American Tobacco +2% after guidance update

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) says it expects a slowdown in the U.S. vaping market will lead to lower revenue growth in its vaping arm than it originally anticipated.

The company forecasts vaping revenue will fall on the low end of its previously-announced range of 30% to 50% growth in FY19.

On the positive side, BAT says total revenue is expected to grow in the upper half of its 3% to 5% forecasted range for the long term as the tobacco company benefits from stronger pricing and market share gains in the traditional cigarettes business. BAT also maintained its forecast for EPS growth in the high-single-digit range.