Beyond Meat reaches out to ranchers
Nov. 27, 2019 BYND
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown is reaching out to cattle ranchers and meat producers in an effort to find ways to work together, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Brown even pitched grain and livestock producers on the idea of using their land to grow yellow peas and other crops used to make meat alternative products.
- The outreach by Beyond Meat arrives with alternative protein companies under increasing pressure from lobbyists and nonprofit organizations backed by big meat companies.
