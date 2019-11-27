Beyond Meat reaches out to ranchers

Nov. 27, 2019 7:56 AM ETBYND, IMPF, TSN, HRLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor58 Comments
  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) CEO Ethan Brown is reaching out to cattle ranchers and meat producers in an effort to find ways to work together, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • Brown even pitched grain and livestock producers on the idea of using their land to grow yellow peas and other crops used to make meat alternative products.
  • The outreach by Beyond Meat arrives with alternative protein companies under increasing pressure from lobbyists and nonprofit organizations backed by big meat companies.
  • Related stock: Impossible Foods (IMPF), Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), Hormel (NYSE:HRL).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.