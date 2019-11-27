Analysts raise ADSK targets after FCF strength

Morgan Stanley (Equal Weight rating) raises its Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) target from $150 to $164, saying the Q3 report's growth in ARR "likely soothes investor fears."

The firm sees the results representing a rebound, but says this is already priced into the stock.

Stifel (Buy) increases its PT from $160 to $190, citing better-than-feared revenue and FCF thanks to the "successful ramp of multi-year deals this year."

Concerns remain about the macro environment, but Stifel continues to see ADSK as "well-positioned across end-markets."

Autodesk shares are down 0.3% pre-market to $170.38.

ADSK has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.