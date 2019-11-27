Dick's Sporting Goods takes a victory lap
Nov. 27, 2019 8:20 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Analysts are busy resetting expectations on Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) after the retailer knocked it out of the park with its Q3 earnings report.
- Evercore ISIS lifts Dick's to an Outperform rating and assigns a price target of $60.
- Barclays moves to a Overweight rating and sets a price target of $56.
- Baird pushes its price target on Dick's all the way to $51 from $36.
- The analyst love follows Dick's recording its strongest same-store sales growth mark since 2013. The confidence in Dick's is based partially on strong execution by management, but also on the thinned-out playing field of sporting goods chains.
- Shares of Dick's are up 1.26% premarket to follow on yesterday's 18.6% pop.