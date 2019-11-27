Spending spree on gene therapy production

Eleven drugmakers led by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) have allocated a combined $2B to invest in gene therapy manufacturing since 2018, according to a Reuters analysis.

The full scope of Novartis' $500M plan, revealed in an interview with the company's gene therapy chief, has not been previously disclosed. It's second only to Pfizer (PFE), which has set aside $600M to build its own gene therapy manufacturing plants.

"There's so little capacity and capability at contract manufacturers for the novel gene therapy processes being developed by companies," David Lennon declared. "We need internal manufacturing capabilities in the long term."