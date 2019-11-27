Boeing 777X fuselage split during recent stress test - Seattle Times

Boeing (NYSE:BA) engineers at the Everett, Wash., factory got an unexpected jolt when the fuselage of the 777X ground test plane was split wide open by a high-pressure rupture during a test on Sept. 5, Seattle Times reports.

Just as the test approached its target stress level, an explosive depressurization tore through the fuselage.

Boeing has kept the details secret, but the extent of the damage was greater than previously disclosed, according to the report.

The relatively good news for Boeing is that because the test failed so explosively at just 1% shy of meeting federal requirements, it will almost certainly not have to do a retest, and regulators likely will allow it to prove by analysis that it is enough to reinforce the fuselage in the localized area where it failed, the report says.

Boeing says the test result will not add to the program delays already caused by problems in development of the jet's GE9X engine, and the 777X should still fly for the first time in early 2020 with the first delivery anticipated in 2021.