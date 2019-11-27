Dell analysts cautious after sales forecast trim
Nov. 27, 2019
- Deutsche Bank cuts its Dell (NYSE:DELL) target by $2 to $60, citing concerns with Intel's CPU constraints and the impact on Dell's business.
- The bank maintains a Buy rating, believing Dell has a "number of under-appreciated offsets (market share gain vs. peers, valuation downside protection, deleverage potential)."
- Citi analyst Jim Suva maintains a Buy rating and $65 target but came away from yesterday's earnings report surprised that Dell reduced its FY20 sales guidance after only two months.
- Suva expects Dell to hit investment grade metrics after FY21.
- Dell shares are down 4.2% pre-market to $50.95.
