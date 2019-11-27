Total brings New Caledonia solar power plant online

Total (NYSE:TOT) says its Total Quadran subsidiary has begun operating its 16 MWp Helio Boulouparis 2 solar park in New Caledonia.

TOT says the plant, which is equipped with more than 58K solar panels, has an installed capacity of 16 MWp and will feature a lithium-ion energy storage system with a capacity of nearly 10 MW.

The solar farm is the second phase of TOT's project in the French territory; Helio Boulouparis 1, with a capacity of 12 MW, has been in operation since 2017.