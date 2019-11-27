The Irishman seen delivering for Netflix

JPMorgan is constructive on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) as the streamer moves past the anxiety around the Disney+ launch and generates buzz ahead of the streaming debut of The Irishman and other Q4 titles.

"We like Netflix shares at current levels, and after a stretch of tougher data points (i.e., DIS+ initial 10M subs), we believe the momentum could start to turn more positive with release of The Irishman on NFLX just hours away, representing NFLX’s biggest-ever film investment," writes analyst Doug Anmuth.

"Looking forward, key catalysts include NFLX-provided intra-quarter viewing metrics for its higher profile upcoming content releases, NFLX filing its historical new reporting metrics of revenue and subs by region ahead of 4Q earnings, and DIS 1QFY20 earnings with an updated quarter-ending DIS+ sub number. Importantly, we believe more streaming options will ultimately accelerate the shift away from linear TV, benefitting NFLX."

The firm keeps an Overweight rating on NFLX and price target of $425 (based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation of a 17.5X multiple on 2021 U.S. streaming EBITDA of $3.4B, 10X multiple on 2020 international streaming revenue of $14.5B and 7X multiple on 2021 U.S. DVD EBITDA of $98M).