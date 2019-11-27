Hudson's Bay catches new bid

Nov. 27, 2019 9:32 AM ETHudson's Bay Company (HBAYF)HBAYFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) is on watch after Catalyst comes in with a new offer for the company and its real estate.
  • Land & Buildings founder Jonathan Litt provides a statement to Seeking Alpha on the two competing bids.
  • "We continue to believe that the offer from the Richard Baker Group woefully undervalues Hudson's Bay and its real estate. We are encouraged by the news that Catalyst will proceed with a superior $1.5 billion offer for the Company, and Land & Buildings is interested in financially participating in this transaction with Catalyst should it move forward," observes Litt.
  • Catalyst offered C$11 per share for Hudson's vs. C$10.30 offer from The Baker Group.
